What kind of dentist are people looking for in W1? Is it a small practice with one, maybe two dentists, a hygienist, a dental nurse and a receptionist? This is the look of many small town dental practices in the UK but in the capital’s medical district, people can find Harley Street Dental Clinic, a truly big city dentist.

Harley Street Dental Clinic is located slap bang in the heart of central London, a city of almost eight million people, all busy, all faced with travel demands that they don’t want to add to. Some know London like the back of their hands, for others, it’s new and overwhelming. For many, English is not their first language, so anything that makes life in the city easier is much appreciated. Who wants to have to traipse around looking for streets with strange names or sit in traffic in taxis to find a dentist their own practice has referred them to?

A Dentist for All Needs

At Harley Street Dental Clinic, there is no need for referrals because this large practice has not just one dentist but 16, many of whom have postgraduate area-focussed qualifications, working together as a seamless team. To support the dentists at Harley Street Dental Clinic, there is a team of two nurses, five hygienists, three administration staff and a practice manager. Although Harley Street Dental Clinic is a large practice, the team work together tirelessly to make it feel relaxing, friendly and still with a very personal touch.

The aim this dentist has is that no patient feels overlooked. The dentist first sees them when they come to Harley Street Dental Clinic with a problem remains in charge of their case. That dentist alone communicates with the patient, and they bring in other dentists when necessary if work in a particular field is required.

Many people would never guess that Harley Street Dental Clinic is such a large practice. The Harley Street Dental Clinic facilities are housed in an old Georgian town house. It has been renovated to provide modern treatment in a comfortable setting that has a feeling of home to it. Harley Street Dental Clinic patients sit on sofas, drinking tea and coffee and reading magazines while they wait for the dentist.