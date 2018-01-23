Waterborne Coatings Market is an in-depth study of current situation of the industry. This Report also provides Tables & Figures, revenue, development in this market, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis, revenue and shares.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Akzo Nobel
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
PPG Industries
RPM International
SherwinWilliams
Jotun
Kansai Paint
Nippon Paint
Sika
Valspar
Chenyang
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polyester
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Architectural
Automotive
General Industrial
Others
By Regions, this report covers we can add the regions/countries as you want
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Table of Contents
Global Waterborne Coatings Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Waterborne Coatings
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Waterborne Coatings
1.1.1 Definition of Waterborne Coatings
1.1.2 Specifications of Waterborne Coatings
1.2 Classification of Waterborne Coatings
1.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Production K Units and Growth Rate % Comparison by Types 20122023
1.2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Production Market Share % by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Alkyd
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Polyurethane
1.2.7 Others
2 Industrial Chain Analysis
2.1 Industry Chain Structure of Waterborne Coatings
2.2 Raw Material Analysis of Waterborne Coatings
2.2.1 Raw Material A Market Analysis
2.2.2 Raw Material B Market Analysis
2.2.3 Raw Material C Market Analysis
2.3 Labor Cost Analysis of Waterborne Coatings
