Water treatment refers to the treatment of water to make it suitable for certain end-uses such as drinking, irrigation, industrial water supply, and river flow maintenance. The increasing demand for potable water with the rise in its industrial use, has boosted the demand for water treatment system (Point of use). Factors such as increasing disposable income, urbanization, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. The scarcity of clean water in developing countries and depleting freshwater resources create varied opportunities for market growth. However, factors such as high installation cost, equipment, and operations cost acts as a major restraint for the growth of the market.

Global Water Treatment System Market is estimated to grow at 9.89% CAGR by 2023.

Regional Analysis of Global Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market:

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for water treatment system (point of use) with fast growth, followed by Europe & North America. Asia-Pacific is the leading global water treatment system (point of use) and is forecast to have the highest growth due to growing adoption in residential applications. It is the largest application area for point-of-use water treatment system (Point of use), especially in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India.

Key Players:

The key players of global water treatment system (Point of use) market include 3M Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Pentair plc (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever PLC (U.K.), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), General Electric Company(U.S.),Watts Water Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) and Danaher Corporation(U.S.).

