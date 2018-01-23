Vehicle camera Market Information Report by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle & Passenger Vehicle), by Camera Type ( Front View, Rear View, Front & Rear View and Interior Cam), by Technology (Night Vision Recording, Accident Sensor, Built-in GPS and others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Vehicle camera is an onboard camera that continuously records the view through a vehicle’s windscreen. Vehicle camera also provides evidence in case of accident. Increasing the disposable income among the individuals ultimately increase the demand of luxury vehicles which will increase the demand of vehicle camera market. Rising safety concern among the consumers is also fueling the growth of this market. Additionally factors like simple installation & mantainace, affordable price are also contributing to the growth of this market. Advancement in technology like in-built GPS, audio recording and others also propel the demand of this market.

Thus the Vehicle camera market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10%.

Regional Analysis of Vehicle camera Market

North America region dominates the Global vehicle camera market. Many insurance companies offers scheme such as in-car camera incentive program and safety regulation by government encouraging the consumers for the installation of these cameras. APAC region is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of accidents as well as rising awareness regarding the benefits of vehicle cameras like protection from thieves, fuel the growth vehicle camera market in this region.

Key Players

The leading players in the Vehicle camera markets are Qrontech Co., Ltd., GoPro Inc., Falcon Electronics LLC, DCS Systems Ltd., Continental AG., Transcend Information Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., S.Will Industrial Ltd., and Hyundai MnSoft.

The report for Global Vehicle Camera market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

