Vacuum Packaging Global Market – Overview

Vacuum Packaging refers to a type of packaging technology which removes air from the packaging before sealing the pack and extends the shelf life of food related products without adversely impacting their quality. The Global Vacuum Packaging Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the burgeoning Food and Pharmaceutical industries.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Vacuum Packaging Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a huge growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a staggering CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). The Global Vacuum Packaging market size is expected to cross USD 28.67 billion with a CAGR of 4.89% by the end of the forecast period.

Global Vacuum Packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Vacuum Packaging appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These key players compete based upon pricing, Product/Technology launch, reputation and services. Key Players operating in the market strive to develop the unrivalled design and features. Marketers employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update products, implementing improvements and launching new technologies to meet the changing needs of consumer. These Key Players are investing heavily in research and development projects to develop state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, advanced technology and processes.

Vacuum Packaging Global Market – Segmentations

Global Vacuum Packaging Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Material : Comprises – Polyethylene (PE), Polyamide (PA), and other.

Segmentation by Packaging : Comprises – Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Semi-Rigid Packaging and other.

Segmentation by Application : Comprises – Pharmaceutical, Food, Industrial, Consumer Goods, and other.

Segmentation by Region : Comprises – Geographical Regions.

Vacuum Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is referred as the largest & fastest growing market for vacuum packaging, followed by Europe & North America. Increasing population, rising packaged & convenience food demand, healthcare expenditure is driving the market in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rapid industrialization in China and India expected to propel the regional market in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing healthcare sector is expected to propel the pharmaceutical packaging demand in the region.

Whereas, Europe is referred as second largest market in terms of revenue. Factors such as emergence of eco-friendly packaging technologies, which are inexpensive and manufactured from recycled material are driving the market in Europe.

