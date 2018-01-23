MS Outlook is a marvelous email client which is designed according to the needs of organizations and to fulfill all the needs of communication. It gives users with the privilege to work offline and it saves all the processes in OST files. When Exchange Server and Outlook come back in identical state, all the OST emails can be mounted. There are some circumstances occur when your important data in OST files can get corrupt. This is the situation you need OST to PST Converter which is developed with cutting-edge methodology which ensures feasible recovery of inaccessible OST files and exports the whole data into PST file format.

This OST to PST Converter Tool is a professional utility helps the user in situation when they are unable to open OST file or facing some of following common error messages resolve like :

“Unable to open your default email folders. The file abcd.ost is not an offline folder file.”

“When folders could not be opened. Errors detected in offline ost file abcd.ost. Exit from all mail-enabled applications, and then use the ost to pst converter tool.”

“Encounter a large numbers of conflict items”

“Unable to open a selected Outlook items when offline.”

“Different type of errors when synchronizing Exchange Server mailbox with your OST file.”

On one hand it is very efficient to export OST files into PST, it gives users with the option to choose ideal format for conversion on the other side. With this conversion utility, you can remove all the corruption issues and extract OST files in ideal way.

OST to PST Converter – Astonishing Features

1. Instantly Convert OST to PST File

2. Repair corrupt or inaccessible offline .ost files

3. Show Preview of All Converted Emails in Free Version

4. Save Converted Emails in PST, MSG, EML, RTF, HTML, and PDF formats

5. No restriction on file size when converting OST to PST File

6. Support all versions of MS Outlook and Exchange Server

7. Use Free Trial Version

Just download the free trial version of OST to PST Converter software, free version is integrated with full featured rather than to save data.

