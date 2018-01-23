The Albuquerque, NM-based law firm assists clients on drafting wills and planning the distribution of their assets, ensuring that all steps and components are clear and understandable.

[ALBUQUERQUE, 1/23/2017] – Estate planning and will drafting procedures need the guidance of an experienced legal professional. For individuals looking to set measures in place for family members to receive specific assets, Atty. Dorene A. Kuffer and her experienced team of legal practitioners can offer their expertise on the entire process.

The Advantages of Wills and Estates

Estate planning allows people to determine which of their family members receive a particular asset or property, and dictates who gets to manage his or her estate. The document keeps the family informed of the plans of the will’s creator, clearing up all misconceptions or assumptions.

The law office explains, “Estate planning can protect you, your family, your business, and other assets in the event of your disability or death. It clarifies your wishes and keeps your family from having to guess at important decisions after you’re gone or disabled.”

Atty. Dorene A. Kuffer also corrects the assumption that a will is only for the wealthy. The litigator adds that an estate does not only cover real property but also a person’s total assets, excluding the liabilities owed and including any item of value.

Understanding Estate Planning

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer notes the four main components of estate planning to guide clients further:

• The Written Will – determines the distribution of assets and property upon death.

• Living Trust – allows individuals to transfer property into a “trust” while still alive.

• Healthcare Directives/ Living Wills – determine the type of healthcare that an individual will receive if the person is incapacitated.

• Financial Powers of Attorney – allows individuals to choose who will act on their behalf with regard to financial decisions, from transacting business to paying bills.

