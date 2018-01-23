Not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits can be easily cultivated at home with this hydroponic oxygen system. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster.

Versailles Trading Corporation, that specializes in exporting Japanese popular products to overseas, will promote the hydroponic oxygen system, “Kana-chan” on Kickstarter from January 30th, 2018.

“Kana-chan” is a hydroponic cultivation kit that can grow up vegetables without soil by using the original oxygen circulation system. It has a history of over 50 years among Japanese professional farmers and BtoB market, and now it will be converted for home use. Since circulating the liquid fertilizer while adding oxygen keeps the roots constantly fresh, the roots can grow to the fullest so the leaves and stems can also grow bigger, so this system produces 3-4 times for the crop yield, and the crops grow twice faster. Kana-chan does not require any pesticides, so it provides safe healthy crops. By changing the specifications to overseas model, Kana-chan provides fresh foods for all of the people who would like to get healthy life.

Japan’s Cutting-edge Hydroponic Oxygen System “Kana-chan”

Now launching on Kickstarter.

“Kana-chan” has been used by over 2,000 farmers, schools, research facilities, welfare facilities, etc. throughout Japan, and Versailles Trading will challenge on Kickstarter. By Original oxygen circulation system with over 50 years of history in hydroponics research, Kana-chan provides an ideal environment for growing crops and maximizes the vitality of crops. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster.

There are other hydroponic kits with LED that make small fruits, vegetables, and leafy vegetables without soils in the market, but there is no more powerful hydroponic kit that circulates the oxygen to the roots for the faster and better growth.

All started from the price rise of fruits and vegetables. Discover the joy of growing fresh crops at home and eating them.

In recent years, the price of fruits and vegetables has been rising up year by year, and many people cannot access to the fresh crops for economic reasons and geographical reasons. Hydroponic cultivation can be one of the solutions to that but had two problems in the past.

First, because LED lights don’t provide the necessary energy for the crops, the growing speed is slow and the crop yield is small, so only small leafy vegetables can be made. Another reason is that maintenance is tiresome. As the oxygen and water do not circulate, the roots can easily be rotten, which causes mosquitoes and small insects. Without pest control, it causes a chaos.

Kana-chan solved all the troubles of home gardening. Because sunlight is much stronger source of energy than LED, anyone can make big tomatoes, eggplant, pumpkin, melon, and broccoli at home, which was impossible in the past. Also, the system always keeps water and roots fresh by circulating oxygen and nutrients, the container does not become a nest for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Fruits, vegetables, and leafy vegetables will grow at 1.5 to 2 times faster and anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than crops grown in soil.

During the International Exposition Tsukuba Japan in 1985, Kana-chan was first introduced as 17,000 tomatoes were cultivated from a single seed using this hydroponic oxygen system. The Japanese Emperor at that time visited to check this innovative technology too.

Product Outline

Product name: The World Best Hydroponic Oxygen System “Kana-chan” Kickstarter special set

Size: 467mm × 467mm × 300mm

Capacity: 12 L (406 oz)

Weight: 3kg (6.6 lb)

Accessories: Leafy vegetable panels, Liquid fertilizer A (500ml), Liquid fertilizer B (500ml), Leafy vegetable medium, Cultivation pot, pot cover

Price: Super early birds $180

Project start day: January 30th, 2018

Manufacturer: Kyowa Co., Ltd., (Osaka, Japan)

Origin of Export: Versailles Trading Corporation

Main Features

1. By using sunlight that is the source of the biggest energy on the earth, anyone can make big tomatoes, eggplant, pumpkin, melon, and broccoli that were difficult to grow up with LED hydroponic system.

2. Oxygen circulation system makes it possible to keep water fresh so that the roots can take enough oxygen and nutrients. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster.

*Company Profile

Company name: Versailles Trading Corporation

Address: Level 9 Ariake Frontier Building Tower B, 3-7-26 Ariake Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063 Japan

CEO: Tomoyuki Fukai PR:Takamaru, Nakamizu

Contact: +81-3-5530-8074 / Fax: +81-3-6853-6601 / Mail：press ( @ ) vers-trading dot com

URL：http://www.vers-trading.com/