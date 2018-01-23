Europe Cosmeceutical Industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% through 2022, says RNCOS in its latest research report.

Cosmeceutical are naturally-derived and synthetic; and contains functional ingredients with either therapeutic, disease fighting, or healing properties. The growing concern on the appearance and high aesthetic consciousness is driving the European cosmeceutical market, which was estimated at US$ 6.3 Billion in 2016. Further, it is anticipated to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 6% through 2022.

According to our latest research study, “Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022”, new technological development in the field of the cosmeceutical market is boosting the industry. As consumers are now more curious about appearance, the players in the industry are offering solution resulting in growth of the industry.

Research Analysis & Highlights

The report “Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022”, by RNCOS provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the Europe Cosmeceutical industry. Our research includes detailed study on the Europe Cosmeceutical market including country analysis, and product segments. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends and drivers which are boosting the growth of Europe Cosmeceutical market.

Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current research scenario and existing competition to our customers. As a whole, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s present and future scenario.

Some of the report’s key highlights include:

• Increasing Preference amongst ageing population

• New Product Launch Encouraging Beauty Solutions

• Nanotechnology based Cosmeceutical Products Gaining Momentum

• Plant Stem Technology Driving Skin Care Segment

