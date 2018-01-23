A latest comprehensive report based on surgical drapes titled “Surgical Drapes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” has recently been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of nearly US$ 3.8 Bn is expected to be generated by the global surgical drapes market by the end of 2024. The report further estimates that the global surgical drapes market is projected to exhibit a 3.3% CAGR during the assessment period 2016 – 2024.

According to various estimates, the global surgical drapes market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period on account of growing emphasis on preventing infectious diseases. Focus on developing healthcare infrastructure is a key macroeconomic trend that is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the assessment period. In developing countries, governments are prioritizing healthcare infrastructure, and prevention of communicable diseases has gained prominence. This is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the surgical drapes market during the assessment period.

According to the report, the global surgical drapes market continues to be driven by growing demand for nonwoven surgical drapes. These drapes offer better comfort and flexibility, giving healthcare practitioners ease of use and convenience.

The report analyzes the global surgical drapes market in the key regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe. According to the report, North America continues to be one of the leading markets for surgical drapes globally, whereas opportunities abound in APEJ. Manufacturers can expect holistic growth opportunities in the surgical drapes market during the assessment period in these two regions.

For its readers, the report examines the competition landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players operating in the global market of surgical drapes. The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, recent developments and strategy. The report also provides detailed information on these companies such as company details, company description, products & services offered, financial analysis, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, analyst corner and acquisitions and divestitures. Major players operating in the surgical drapes market are 3M Health Care, OneMed, Priontex, Cardinal Health, Medica Europe BV, Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Guardian Surgical and STERIS plc. Overall, the report is a valuable piece of information and analysis on the global surgical drapes market.

