Spinal Laminoplasty is a surgical procedure performed to remove pressure from the spinal cord. In laminoplasy, an extra space is made in the spinal canal by creating a gate or opening in the lamina of the vertebrae for the ease of spinal cord movement. This procedure is recommended, when a patient is having pain due to compression of spinal cord against the wall of spinal canal. Laminoplasty is a preferred procedure over laminectomy as it does not involve the removal of lamina from the spine.

When laminoplasty involves only one vertebra, it is known as single level and when involves more than one, called as multilevel. On the basis of vertebral position, it is classified as cervical laminoplasty, lumbar laminoplasty, sacral laminoplasty and thoracic laminoplasty. Cervical laminoplasty involves the surgical procedure of lamina in the neck region while lumbar laminoplasty, sacral laminoplasty and thoracic laminoplasty involves the hinging of lamina of lumbar, sacral and thoracic regions respectively. Various laminoplasy devices available in the market are Center Piece Plate Fixation System by Medtronic, Inc. and MOUNTAINEER Spinal System by DePuySynthes, a part of Johnson & Johnson family of companies.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the market for spinal laminoplasty is the advantages associated with laminoplasty as it enables stability and preserves movement in the vertebrae. Other factors expected to drive the market are technological advancements leading to minimally invasive procedure and increasing incidences of age related spinal degeneration. At present, North America is the largest market growing due to high adoption rate of laminoplasty procedure as doctors in United States and Canada are much more aware about the technologies.

North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Asia-Pacific, the market will experience a growth under the influence of changing perceptions of medical professionals towards new technologies and burgeoning medical tourism industry due to low cost of surgery. In Asia and Latin America, the cost for spinal laminoplasty is less than half of the price in United States and United Kingdom. The average cost for minimally invasive spinal laminoplasty in India is around USD 8000, while in South Korea is around USD 14000 compared to USD 36,000 in United States.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Medtronic, DePuySynthes, Synthes Spine, Zimmer Spine, Raymedica, NP Solutions, Vertebral Technologies, Cryo Life, Pioneer Surgical technologies, Replication Medical and Arthro Kinetics.

