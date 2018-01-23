SantaMedical SM-150 Pulse Oximeter available on Amazon has recently been launched in two more vibrant colors. The device works on two AAA sized batteries and works precisely. The finger grip is universal in size and is latex free. Ideal for mountaineers and athletes. The compact size, precision and long battery life make it our choicest product.

Pulse oximeter is a device which measures the percentage of level of saturation of your hemoglobin with oxygen. This is a non invasive method ie for it to measure the saturation, no drawing of blood or no prick is needed. The device is simply put on the finger or ear lobe and it gives readings within seconds. Needless to say, still the best method to assess oxygen saturation ie spO2 is arterial blood gas analysis, however it requires blood to be drawn with a syringe. There are different varieties of oximeters available in market and you can choose based upon your requirements, budget and the brand reputation.

Santamedical is an established name in marketing oximeters. There SantaMedical SM-150 Pulse Oximeter is one of the company’s best products. Available on Santamedical Sites, the device is fitted with a large sized display which can be read from a distance or by elderly. The finger grip is adjustable and can be used for finger of all sizes. Being latex free, the device is hypoallergenic. Along with spO2, it also shows pulse rate in real time. The device is quite accurate and it’s an upgraded FDA approved device which operates on two AAA sized batteries. It features an auto off function when not in use. With single pair of batteries it can give up to 30 hours of continuous spO2 monitoring. The device comes with the batteries, lanyard and a user manual. The company provides hassles free after sales service to its customers along with one year warranty. The company has made this product available in new two amazing colors which enhance the device’s looks even further.

The device is especially suited for mountaineers, sports enthusiasts, athletes, body builders etc who can plan their work out schedules while monitoring spO2 levels. The device is reasonably priced and works well for almost all individuals. It could also become a gift worth remembering for your loved ones. So don’t just wait and order yours today!