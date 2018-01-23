The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Candles Market, By Type, distribution channel and Geography – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global candles market was valued at US$ 7,567.50 Mn in 2016, and is expected to each US$ 11,707.76 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full Candles Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/candles-market

Market Insight

Consumers are increasingly purchasing candles for their home decor, and for aromatherapy-like stress reduction and relaxation. The ease of purchase as well as the availability of various type of candles on multiple distribution channels is prompting more and more people to purchase these products. Proliferation in the number of distribution channels has benefited the sales through department, mass merchandise retailers and home decor stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are benefiting due to their discounted prices and various offers particularly attracting more and more buyers. The popularity of e-commerce has significantly increased candles sales. The ease of purchase as well as the availability of extensive information and reviews on products online is prompting more and more individuals to buy these products.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials is the major factor hampering the market growth. Paraffin is still the most widely used base material for candle production. Meanwhile in 2014 and 2015, almost 33% of paraffin production in some countries was shut down; forcing candle manufacturers to import large volumes of base material at higher prices. Increasing usage of candles in various applications provide immense opportunities to the manufacturers present in this market.

Competitive Insights

The market is highly fragmented owing to presence of numerous players. The barriers to entry in the candle industry are low. The small candle makers are rising up and taking their piece of the pie. Many customers are opting to purchase candles from the smaller hand crafted market owing to the uniqueness, quality, and the ability to customize their orders.

Browse the full Candles Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/candles-market

Key Trends

Rising demand from emerging economies

The market is projected to benefit from growing demand for candles from various applications

Availibity of the product in various shapes, colors, types and retail formats

Our Blog : http://www.mobilecomputingtoday.co.uk/

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

Latest Reports :

Human Machine Interface : http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/human-machine-interface-hmi-market-to-reach-usd-7-10-bn-by-2022

Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market : http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-flame-retardant-chemicals-market