Prescription Doctor is a portal operator allowing access to regulated online doctor and pharmacy services. Offering quick, discreet next day delivery from the UK, you can ensure that your health issues remain private and that they are dealt with in the most efficient way.

More About Prescription Doctor

With Prescription Doctor, you can get a consultation and prescription service from registered doctors. This is a private and confidential service with discreet packaging and payment, so that there’s no need to worry about anybody else finding out about what’s wrong. Only genuine branded medication is prescribed to patients, so you don’t need to worry about putting your health in further jeopardy. The service is all inclusive with absolutely no hidden fees, and next day delivery is available on orders.

How The Service Works

The service is quick and easy to use. Simply fill in a medical questionnaire, and a doctor will review your answers. A further consultation from the doctor maybe required. If, after reviewing your answers, the doctor approves your order, you will be issued with an electronic prescription. A copy of this will be sent to a UK pharmacy, who will dispense your medication.

A registered prescriber and pharmacy is used, and you can rest assured that the checkout is secure.

Prescription Doctor take away your health woes and worries and ensure you get what you need as quickly as possible.

Health Services Available From Prescription Doctor

There are many health services available from Prescription Doctor. There are general health services such as weight loss and smoking for both men and women. Then there’s Women’s health, such as period delay, and Men’s health such as hair loss. Travel medicine and skin care services are also available from Prescription Doctor. A wide range of ailments are covered, so whatever your issue, you’re bound to find something that can help.

Excellent TrustPilot Reviews

Prescription Doctor has earned excellent TrustPilot reviews, with the majority of them being 5 stars. If you need a service that allows you private access to a online doctor who will prescribe you what you need and send it out in discreet packaging, Prescription Doctor are exactly what you need.

If you’re interested in the service, use the information below.

Contact:

Adam

Company: Prescription Doctor

Address: Suite 1, 20 Cellini Square, Bolton, BL1 3XD, UK

Phone: 02081917477

Email: admin@prescriptiondoctor.com

Website: https://www.prescriptiondoctor.com/