On the 19th of January 2018, renowned fashion designer Siddhartha Tytler and JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, General Manager Nitesh Gandhi launched the much awaited ‘Playground’ at the JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity. This being celebrated through a high-end launch party attended by Delhi’s crème de la crème

A place with a twist, Playground at Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, presents with a flourish, the ingredients that make for a perfect evening. Situated in the elite Aerocity and offering an indulgent experience with diverse fine-dining and entertainment options. Playground makes for a great venue for hosting a meeting, while seamlessly transitioning into an exclusive Brew Bar, Speakeasy and Food Truck in the evening, catering to the who’s who in Delhi-NCR.

The guests at the launch party were wowed by the design-driven space, the vast expanse of the elegant and chic lounge and the social microbrewery. The quirky Food Truck, replete with an eclectic mix of fusion inspired cuisine, delighted patrons with its unique pop-up smokehouse with the most premium produce.

Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity said, “At Playground the aim is to ensure that our guests experience the finest ambience coupled with unique experiences and indulge in over 40 brands of special craft beers, signature cocktails and eclectic food. The launch of the property is testament to our commitment to ensure that people have something that would make their evenings memorable and give them the opportunity to relax and unwind in luxury.”

The evening witnessed some of the biggest names from the fashion fraternity, corporate world and prominent socialites who graced the launch party with their presence. Guests like Arjan Bajwa, Sandeep Gupta, Rajat Singh, Ramneek Pantal, Tanisha Mohan, Prerna Subba, Pooja Talwar, Shivan & Naresh, Ashish N Soni, Rasna Bhasin, Gautam Seth, Anand Bhushan and Anirudh Birla amongst renowned names from Marriott including Bart Buiring, Ralph Frehner and Hemant Tenneti made the glitterati event a rather memorable one.

Skillfully crafted with interiors fit for a king, the elusive, by invite-only, speakeasy boasts of a delightful mix of classic and signature cocktails under the guidance of Expatriate mixologist Tzvika Furman from Tel Aviv.

Redefining nightlife at Delhi-NCR, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity has successfully created an amalgamation of gastronomic wonders and luxurious interiors, while focusing on the preferences of its patrons and marking a new step in the hospitality sector in the country.

About Playground

Every Day comes with an evening attached and we’re inviting you to spend yours at Playground in JW Marriott Aerocity New Delhi. Playground offers three unforgettable experiences- A Brew Bar, the most chic Speakeasy Space that’s accessible by invitation only and our very own Food Truck. Street art deco done by Delhi Street Art, Leather loungers designed by Timothy Oulton and a mix of eclectic music will set the right mood. You will be spoilt for choice with our small plate menu, over 40 brands of fine crafted beers and signature cocktails curated especially by our expatriate mixologist from Tel Aviv- Tzvika Furman

About JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

The JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity aims to emerge as New Delhi’s most stylish destination hotel offering discerning international and domestic travellers the famed JW sophistication for the first time in Delhi. Styled with elegant sophistication, the JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity has 523 luxurious rooms and suites, offering superlative comfort and personalized service within a unique environment designed to reflect its location.

Situated in close proximity to the airport and Gurgaon, the fastest growing commercial hub, JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity offers one of the city’s grandest meeting and conference facilities with nearly 25,000 sq. ft. of indoor banquet space including a 12,000 sq. ft. pillar-less ballroom with built-in state-of-the-art technology.

JW Marriott will present the ultimate sensory experience with exceptional dining options including K3 (All-day Dining showcasing Tuscan, Cantonese and North Indian cuisine); the Oval Bar which offers premium spirits paired with gourmet appetizers from around the world and Akira Back, the signature Japanese grill restaurant. The Delhi Baking Company (DBC), which is the hotel patisserie, will specialize in a wide range of grab-and-go gourmet products including baked goods, great coffee and culinary lifestyle products, as well as a simple eat-in menu, making it the perfect destination to meet for business or leisure. The JW Lounge is the heart of the hotel designed like an exclusive living room with an exciting array of food and beverage offerings.

The JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity will also be home to the distinctive 24hours Quan Spa, JW Fitness, and an outdoor, heated swimming pool.

For more information please visit our website at www.jwdelhi.com