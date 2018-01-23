This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Paper and Pulp at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Paper and Pulp Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Paper and Pulp during the forecast period.

The pulp is defined as the lignocellulosic fibrous material that is prepared by chemically or mechanically separating the cellulose fibres from wood, waste paper or agricultural by-products. In the value chain of paper or paperboard manufacturing paper pulp can be independently produced and sold to paper manufacturer or there are manufacturing units which are integrated and final products is paper taking wood chips, agricultural by products or waste paper as feedstock. Current market is defined for pulp and paper both considering equal volume being transformed into paper.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global paper pulp market by source, application, process and region.

Companies Covered:

Amcor Limited

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

DS Smith PLC

International Paper Company

ITC Limited

Metsa Group.

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Packaging Corp. of America

Sappi Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Agrochemicals Market Overview

4. Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Source (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5. Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by End Products (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Process (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

7. Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017– 2023

8. Company Profiles

