Affordable, well-made and a league apart from the standard norm, the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B002D Men’s Watch catches the eyes, generating real intrigue that’s one of a kind. Just like the watch itself. It is done by combining Japanese craftsmanship with a utilitarian design, making the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B002D Men’s Watch mark every moment with utmost precision.

A 21-jewel, Caliber 46D40 movement housed within a 45 mm stainless steel case, it sits just right on average sized to thick wrists; its slightly elongated lugs curving naturally to the form. This makes the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B002D Men’s Watch a very aesthetically pleasing piece; a stunner that stands apart from the rest of the timepieces.

A simple stainless steel bracelet combines brushed and polished links alternatively, giving the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B002D Men’s Watch a more chunky appearance while keeping it safe from turning loud. The simple fold-over brushed clasp bears an embossed logo that liven things up quite a bit.

What sets the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B002D Men’s Watch is its multi-year calendar, a stark contrast to the sub-dial or date-window format other watches have. It will operate as a perpetual calendar till 2031, after which, manual setting of odd and even months will be needed; also for the leap years.

However, the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B002D Men’s Watch has another element of surprise, which is the world time function, allowing you to tell time for 28 different time zones. The surprise here is, despite so much going on its face, nothing seems to be cluttered or difficult to read; the layout of the dial of the Orient Automatic Multi Year Calendar World Time EU0B002D Men’s Watch has been designed to make time-telling as easy as it gets. Not only that, you can make out at a glance what date it is going to be for a specific day ahead or earlier, for which, you don’t need to put in any guesswork.

All that aside, the Orient Watches are completely an in-house watches, which means, every component in the piece has been designed and created by Orient’s own team, inside their own facilities and not by some other manufacturer unlike many of the renowned Swiss watches. That takes its uniqueness up by several notches and it’s not just the complication that is so appealing about it.

Bottom line: When the itch to own something really spectacular at a dirt cheap price gets the best of you, the Orient Classic Automatic Men’s Watch soothes you down from the very inside.

Visit Here For More Information : http://www.downunderwatches.com/