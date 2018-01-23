This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Organic Pet Food at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Organic Pet Food Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Organic Pet Food during the forecast period.

Global Organic Pet Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 8.5% and 9.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Organic pet foods are processed from produce cultivated by organic farming methods, without the use of antibiotics, artificial colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, genetically modified seeds, synthetic growth hormones and toxic pesticides. Organic pet foods have to maintain the same standards set for organic foods for human consumption. It is mandatory for certified organic pet foods to maintain complete records related to production and processing for optimum traceability. Organic pet food contains more nutritional value than the conventional pet food. Organic pet food reduces the instances of allergies, arthritis, skin ailments, digestive disorders, obesity and some other illnesses of the pets. Moreover, it improves the fertility, immunity power, overall health and longevity of the pets.

Market Insights

Mars Inc, Nestle, Lily’s Kitchen, PetGuard, Party Animal and some other companies spend heavily on product innovation, quality and marketing to attract the pet owners to their organic pet food products, as there is heavy competition in the market. Increased competition is expected to impact the prices of the organic pet food.Globally, the increasing adoption of pets, as part of lifestyle in smaller families, is driving the growth of the organic pet food, as pet owners treat their pets like family members, and prefer natural healthy food with essential nutrients, proteins and other elements for them.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Organic Pet Food Market. Moreover, the global Organic Pet Food Market is segmented by End Users, by Distribution Channels and by Type. The global organic pet food by end users covers Bird, Cat, Dog, Duck, Fish and Other Animals. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pet Shops, Online Stores and Retail Stores. Based on the type, the market is segmented as Dry Organic Pet Food and Wet Organic Pet Food.

Key topics covered:

