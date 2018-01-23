According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the bathtub market looks good with opportunities in residential and non-residential buildings. The global bathtub market is expected to reach an estimated $9.9 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are a rise in housing construction, increasing demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and a rise in household income.

In this market, standard bathtub and whirlpool bathtub are the major segments by product type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the whirlpool bathtub segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By material type, the bathtub market is segmented into acrylic, fiberglass, and cast iron. The acrylic segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to its light weight, durability, and wide range of color options.

Within the global bathtub market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Increasing demand for urban housing along with increasing household income will stimulate bathtub demand over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction and increasing per capita income in developing nations.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, are the introduction of high-tech bathtubs with advanced features including wall-mounted LCD, hydrotherapy features, and the increasing adoption of soaking tubs. Lixil Corporation, Kohler, Toto, and Roca are among the major players of the global bathtub market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global bathtub market by product type, material, shape, end use, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Bathtub Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global bathtub market by product, material, shape, end use, and region, as follows:

By Product Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Standard Bathtub

• Whirlpool Bathtub

By Material Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Acrylic

• Cast Iron

• Fiberglass

• Others

By Shape Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Square

• Oval

• Rectangle

• Others

By End Use ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Residential

− New Residential

− Remodeling

• Commercial

By Region ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 162-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or email us at helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Construction Market Report, Construction Reports, SWOT Matrix, Due Diligence and Mergers & Acquisitions.

This report answers the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global bathtub market by product (standard bathtub and whirlpool bathtub), by material (acrylic, cast iron, fiberglass, and others), by shape (square, oval, rectangle and others) by end use (residential and non-residential), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?