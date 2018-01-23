Market Highlights:

Laser systems are widely in military and defense which includes rangefinders, illuminators, laser weapons, directed energy weapons and infrared countermeasures. Laser weapons are capable and utilized as both lethal and non-lethal weapons. Laser systems are also utilized for military communications, for example, laser-based ground to air communications, and other applications such as airborne laser mine detection, which provides a rapid wide-area mine detection capability. Also, there has been a huge spending on such military laser systems R&D programs.

The laser systems are being utilized for offensive as well as defensive operations by the military for various air, ground, naval and space operations. Laser based weapons are also used by different countries and is considered as the weapons of the future. This demand for military laser systems and mainly the laser based weapons has mostly helped the growth of the global military laser systems market. Also, the military and defense segment spends a substantial amount of budget on R&D and weapon development projects.

Over the years, there has been high demand for laser systems from military and defense sector, mainly used as laser weapons and for defense purposes. There has been high demand for laser systems for purposes such as HELLADS, which is a counter-attack system that uses laser to shoot down rocket, artillery, and mortar. Military and defense worldwide are using the laser based systems for various other purposes ranging from range finding, target designation, anti-missile systems, and to neutralize the opponent’s weapon systems.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1398

Key Players

Northrop Grumman,

Coherent Inc.,

Lockheed Martin,

Thales,

Raytheon,

American Laser Enterprises,

BAE Systems PLC,

Frankfurt Laser Company,

Quantel,

Newport Corporation.

The global Military Laser Systems Market is highly competitive. There exists strong rivalry and competition among existing vendors; in terms of cost, technology, and to win major military deals and projects in various emerging and established markets. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for the vendors to develop highly capable and efficient laser systems and also need to involve in major laser weapon development projects.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

2015:- Chinese military equipped its forces with blinding laser weapons, such as the BBQ-905 laser dazzler weapon, the PY131A and PY132A blinding laser weapons, and the WJG-2002 laser gun. This violated a provision of the United Nations (UN) Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW).

2014:- The US Navy developed its high-energy laser weapons system (HELWS). The 25 kilowatts weapon is expected to be used in both, defensive and offensive applications.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-laser-systems-market

Regional & Country Analysis

The emerging nations such as China and India have also largely put their effort in the development of laser systems for military applications, mainly the laser based weapons. In 2014, China unveiled its laser cannon system that could shoot down UAVs from more than a mile away with a very high accuracy. More than 40 percent of the China’s laser research and development capability is focused towards military applications. China has also been investing heavily in the development of advanced laser weapon system and had recently conducted its anti-satellite laser weapon test in 2014.

Similarly, the Indian Ministry of Defense has regrded the development of advanced weapon and DEWs as a top priority for its roadmap till 2020-2025. India has been working on the development of such laser weapons and aims to make it accessible to fighter aircrafts, naval destroyers and submarines by 2025. It is also working on DEWs to improve anti-ballistic missile capability. India’s LASTEC, a laboratory developing lasers and related technologies, belonging to the DRDO, has been working to develop such laser weapons for the Indian Armed Forces.