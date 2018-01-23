Experts say that divorce mediation paves the way for positive co-parenting. Lewis & Matthews, P.C. provides competent legal advice and support to individuals who seek this outcome.

[DENVER, 1/23,2017] – As one of the leading family law firms in Denver, Lewis & Matthews, P.C. deftly handles family-related legal matters. It assists individuals who are involved in pre- and post-nuptial agreements, divorce, child custody, child support, post-decree modifications, and property division settlements.

It also focuses on divorce mediation, which, according to experts, paves the way for positive co-parenting.

Divorce Mediation in Co-Parenting

Mediate.com, an online community for divorce mediators, says that unlike divorce litigation, divorce mediation encourages positive co-parenting. This is because professional mediators employ constructive communication methods that help couples reach out and engage in the mediation proceedings. As a result, couples are less likely to make disparaging or inflammatory remarks at one another. Instead, they listen to one another with respect.

Moreover, divorce mediation is not adversarial or accusatorial like divorce litigation. Instead, it has a collaborative environment which gives the couples a chance to communicate on neutral ground. This, in turn, promotes positive co-parenting.

Lewis & Matthews, P.C. Handles Divorce Mediation

Individuals who seek solutions through divorce mediation can count on Lewis & Matthews, P.C. for legal guidance and support. It assists clients who want to hire a third-party mediator to talk about out divorce issues with their spouses, such as child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, property division, and parenting plans.

Lewis & Matthews, P.C. ensures that clients make informed decisions during mediation. It helps them figure out the optimum post-divorce set-up, especially when it comes to their children. Its legal counsels answer each question, clarify ambiguous concepts, and spots missing details that could cause issues down the road. Moreover, they help the parties draft the divorce agreement.

The firm assists clients in every step of the way and brings cases to a speedy close.

