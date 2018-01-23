Market Highlights:

War fighting and protection of civilians can be made more effective by employing superior strategies coupled with ingenious tactics and modern technologies. Military operations of most countries rely significantly on their advanced weapons, making them essential elements of current and future military operational plans. Although these advancements enhance combat effectiveness, the success of a military campaign still hinges upon the proficiency and defense strategies of the armed troops.

As a result, there has been continued focus on the protection of armed forces, homeland security forces, and law enforcement officers from bullets, explosive materials, laser strikes, mines, and UV rays. The growing violence and the increasing number of extremist threats and attacks have elevated the demand for advanced personal protective equipment. To achieve this objective, a number of companies are integrating LPE with the comprehensive protective headgear to make it more effective, both cost-wise and operationally.

Major Key Players

Gentex Corporation (U.S.),

Honeywell (U.S.),

ESS Eye Pro (U.S.),

NoIR LaserShields (U.S.),

Laser Safety Industries (U.S.),

Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (MTI) (Canada),

PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises (U.S.),

Revision Military (U.S.)

The global Defence Eyewear Market is projected to grow from USD 660.7 Million in 2016 to USD 905.4 Million in 2023 with a CAGR of 4.70%.

This study provides an overview of the global laser defense eyewear market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global laser defense eyewear market by its application and region.

On the basis of applications, the global laser defense eyewear market has been segmented as civil and military. Military segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. Military includes the homeland security forces, military forces, and paramilitary forces. The advanced laser weapons have replaced the conventional guns and revolvers in the modern battlefield. These laser weapons are lethal, as they are capable of damaging one’s eyes and skin and also result in death. The increasing number of laser attacks has drawn attention toward upgrading and enhancing of defensive equipment and strengthening armed forces to combat internal and external threats. In some countries, the military police and the armed troops make use of lethal weapons and noxious substances such as flesh-burning Maglite laser, Styrofoam napalm, bleach bomb, and squirt gun flamethrower to suppress enemy units. Moreover, the evolution of advanced laser weapons such as Personal halting and stimulation response (PHASR) rifle and pulsed energy projectile (PEP) has brought in a new age of battlefield tactics.