Celebrate Entertainment is Sydney’s leading DJ hire company. In an interview with Eleven Media, they confirmed that Sydney continues to attract the cream of talent in the entertainment world, including DJ’s.

Sydney, NSW, Australia, January 22, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Sydney is one of the top ten cities in the world; this has created numerous entertainment opportunities, in all aspects of the industry, across the city.

Australian’s have an insatiable desire for music in all different genres and its part of the country’s cultural DNA to have music at social gatherings. These include weddings, birthdays, corporate and Christmas events. It is of the utmost importance that event managers hire an experienced and creative disc jockey (DJ), to provide the music ambience that will be unforgettable event for attendees.

Mr Kristiano Carroll, Director of Celebrate Entertainment said, “Our extensive experience and keeping at the cutting edge of music industry changes make us the perfect partner for hiring a DJ for an event organisers want to be memorable.” He went on to say, “We have over 30 highly experienced male and female DJ’s that we have hand-picked from the exceptional pool of talent we can choose from in Sydney.”

Leading DJ’s should possess all the following skills:

1/ Thought Out Playlist: The key to attendees having a good ‘music’ experience is for the playlist to be constructed in collaboration with the event organisor to ensure it matches the music taste of attendees.

2/ Comfortable Sound Level: The sound for individual age bracket differ. DJ’s have procedures and equipment capable of making everyone comfortable regardless of their age.

3/ Costumes: Paying attention to little details is critical to a DJ exceeding expectations. Appropriate wedding or corporate theme party costumes worn by the DJ is expected and can add greatly to the ambience and energy of any event.

4/ Motivating a Shy Crowd: The Dj’s job is to stimulate the ambience so everyone attending do not have a dull moment, regardless of dancing along or just listening.

5/ World Class Equipment: All instruments are world-class, high-tech equipment capable of bringing out the best sound effects for everyone’s pleasure.

About Celebrate Entertainment

Celebrate Entertainment has over 30 years combined experience throughout their highly experienced team in providing all wedding related services.

These services include AV & photo booth hire, wedding invitation design, graphic design, wedding chair & giant letter hire, dry ice machine & bridal arch hire, as well as wedding photography and videography.

