Contemporary braces from Aura Dental in St John’s Wood are a great way to give people better-looking, healthier teeth.

[St John’s Wood, 24 January 2018] – The discreet, comfortable, and efficient braces offered by Aura Dental enable patients to make long-term improvements to their oral health with minimum disruption to their lives. Whether the patient’s realignment needs are simple or complex, Aura Dental can provide braces that have a lasting positive effect on their lives.

The variety of braces available at Aura Dental

Sometimes it’s just the teeth at the front of the mouth that need some adjustment. They might be a little too prominent or somewhat wonky when the patient smiles. For cases like these, Aura Dental can provide braces like Six Month Smiles. These are made of transparent materials, meaning they can’t easily been seen. As the name suggests, treatment time with these braces is usually speedy.

Another option for tooth realignment with Aura Dental is Invisalign. These braces are made of clear plastic. They’re custom-moulded to fit snugly over the patient’s teeth, and can be removed from the mouth at mealtimes. A popular option with adult professionals, Invisalign braces from Aura Dental are highly convenient and reassuringly discreet. Typical treatment time is 12 — 18 months. Aura Dental’s team works to a rigorous treatment plan, based on detailed images of the patient’s teeth. All braces are meticulously set up to provide the most effective dental improvement.

After receiving braces from Aura Dental

Aura Dental normally requires the patient to wear a retainer after their time wearing braces is over. The retainer ensures that the teeth stay in their improved positions, so the patient can carry on enjoying the cosmetic enhancements and health benefits provided by the braces.

Removable retainers can be worn at night, during sleep. Fixed retainers, if required, are attached to the back of the teeth, remaining invisible to any casual observers.

After having their teeth straightened with braces from Aura Dental, the patient will have teeth that look much better and function more effectively. Plus, they’ll be easier to keep clean, helping the patient to achieve a high standard of oral hygiene more easily.