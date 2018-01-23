The report on Viral Inactivation Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Viral Inactivation Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Viral Inactivation Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Viral Inactivation Market.
The report on global viral inactivation market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the viral inactivation market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global viral inactivation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.
The recent report on Global Viral Inactivation Market identified that North America dominated the Global Viral Inactivation Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Viral Inactivation Market worldwide.
Global Viral Inactivation Market by Method
- Solvent Detergent Method
- Pasteurization
- Other Methods
Global Viral Inactivation Market by Product
- Kits and Reagents
- Services
- Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories
Global Viral Inactivation Market by Application
- Vaccines and Therapeutics
- Blood and Blood Products
- Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
- Tissues and Tissue Products
- Stem Cell Products
Global Viral Inactivation Market by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Global Viral Inactivation Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- Clean Cells Inc.
- Merck KGAA
- Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA
- Sartorius AG
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Rad Source Technologies, Inc.
- Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.
- Texcell, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
About Infinium Global Research
Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.
