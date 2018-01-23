A latest comprehensive report based on surface disinfectant chemicals titled “Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” has recently been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of more than US$ 4 Bn is expected to be generated by the global surface disinfectant chemicals market by the end of 2027. The report further estimates that the surface disinfectant chemicals market is projected to exhibit a 4.4% CAGR during the assessment period 2017-2025.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4055

The report offers detailed segmentation and analysis on the basis of end use, region, and type. By end use, demand for surface disinfectants from the commercial establishments is likely to account for a significant revenue share of the market. Demand from commercial and institution segment is likely to account for a value of over US$ 2 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to be one of the leading markets for surface disinfectants globally. The APEJ surface disinfectant market is likely to dominate global revenues. It is also likely to be the largest market in terms of volume. By the end of 2027, the Asia Pacific surface disinfectant market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5%. On the basis of type, demand for quaternary ammonium compounds is likely to remain significant, and by the end of 2027, it is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/surface-disinfectant-chemicals-market

For its readers, the report examines the competition landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players operating in the global market of surface disinfectant chemicals. The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, recent developments and strategy. Some of these companies are Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group AG, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd., Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd., d.o.o.Guangzhou Jointas Chemical Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited, Quat-Chem Ltd, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Belinka Perkemija, PeroxyChem LLC, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd., Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Olin Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., BASF SE and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4055

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/