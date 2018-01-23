Market Scenario:

Global steel processing is generally classified into two types that is primary and secondary steel making. Primary steel processing converts liquid iron from a blast furnace or steel scrap into steel. This can be done using melting the scrap steel in electric arc furnace. Secondary steel processing includes the refining of crude steel and different operation. Steel can be processed using the combination of iron, alloy and carbon melting together in proportionate basis. Steel can also be processed through hot rolled and cold rolled method. The steel processing market is expected to reach USD 600 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of approximately 2%.

On the basis of steel type, carbon steel is expected to grow during the forecast period because it is harder than alloy steel and is widely used in construction industries. Based on the application, construction segment is expected to dominate the global steel processing market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to have largest market share in the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Steel Processing Market:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the steel processing market during 2016-2022. This is because the leading steel processing providers are mainly focusing on emerging countries due to their potential in industrial development in future. The demand for steel is growing in the North America region. Due to low production cost and cheap labor, European countries have set up their plants in Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players:

The key players in Global Steel Processing market are Steel Authority of India Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG, Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, Severstal PAO, Hebei Iron & Steel Co Ltd, Hyundai Steel Co., Bridon International Ltd, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, and Tata Steel Ltd.

Product Analysis:

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Steel Processing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

