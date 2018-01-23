The growing concern of various governments about green and eco-friendly packaging is driving the Global Corrugated Packaging Market. Corrugated boxes, due to their flexible shapes, find their use across multiple industries. They can be die-cut and folded into a variety of shapes and sizes to fit specific packaging requirements. The packaging can be adjusted according to shelf dimension and shipping density. Corrugated packaging is vulnerable to moisture. However, it can be protected by applying moisture barriers and water repellent coatings for them. Based on strength requirements of a particular application, corrugated boards of different flute sizes are available in the market. Apart from being a mode of product packaging, the corrugated package also serves as billboards or stand-up displays for brand identification at shopping stores as they can be printed with high-impact graphic designs.

Secondary shipping is the major application area for corrugated packaging where it imparts highest protection at lowest prices as compared to other packaging types. Corrugated packaging is also used for primary packing such as for consumer electronic products. The graphics on corrugated packaging are printed on paper, which is then laminated onto the corrugated material. The process is termed as litho lamination or litho-lam. Corrugated retail display stands are gaining popularity in retail stores, especially in low-budget product promotions.

A large percentage of corrugated products are manufactured using high percentages of recovered fiber (including old corrugated containers, kraft, old newspapers, and mixed paper), which makes it a sustainable packaging solution. Corrugated packaging has the best recycling rate among packaging materials. In 2012, 91% of all containerboards produced in the U.S. was recovered and recycled. In 2013, processed food was the largest application segment in the global corrugated packaging market. It was followed by applications such as personal care and household products and beverages. The share of processed food corrugated packaging is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major companies in the corrugated packaging market include International Paper Company, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Rock-Tenn Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi Group, Packaging Corporation of America, and DS Smith Plc. The market is consolidating with large numbers of mergers and acquisitions taking place, especially in North America and Europe.

