The recently published report titled Global IR Cameras Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global IR Cameras considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global IR Cameras Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global IR Cameras. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global IR Cameras provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global IR Cameras also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global IR Cameras Sales Market Report 2018

1 IR Cameras Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IR Cameras

1.2 Classification of IR Cameras by Product Category

1.2.1 Global IR Cameras Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global IR Cameras Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Germanium Material

1.2.4 Silicon Material

1.2.5 Zinc Selenide Material

1.2.6 Sapphire Material

1.3 Global IR Cameras Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global IR Cameras Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Military & Defense

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Medical Imaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global IR Cameras Market by Region

1.4.1 Global IR Cameras Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of IR Cameras (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global IR Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global IR Cameras Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global IR Cameras Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global IR Cameras Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global IR Cameras Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global IR Cameras (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global IR Cameras Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global IR Cameras Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global IR Cameras (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global IR Cameras Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global IR Cameras Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global IR Cameras (Volume) by Application

3 United States IR Cameras (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States IR Cameras Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States IR Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States IR Cameras Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China IR Cameras (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China IR Cameras Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China IR Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China IR Cameras Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe IR Cameras (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe IR Cameras Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe IR Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe IR Cameras Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan IR Cameras (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan IR Cameras Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan IR Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan IR Cameras Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia IR Cameras (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India IR Cameras (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India IR Cameras Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India IR Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India IR Cameras Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India IR Cameras Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global IR Cameras Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Axis Communications AB

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Axis Communications AB IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Current Corporation

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Current Corporation IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Dali Technology

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Dali Technology IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 DRS Technologies Inc.

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 DRS Technologies Inc. IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 E.D. Bullard Company

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 E.D. Bullard Company IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 FLIR Systems, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 FLIR Systems, Inc. IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Fluke Corporation

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Fluke Corporation IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 General Dynamics Corporation

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 General Dynamics Corporation IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS)

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 IR Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS) IR Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 L-3 Communications Infrared Products

9.12 Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd

9.13 Pelco Corporation

9.14 QIOPTIQ Ltd.

9.15 Raytheon Company

9.16 Samsung Techwin

9.17 Seek Thermal, Inc.

9.18 Sofradir SAS

9.19 Testo AG

9.20 Zhejiang ULIRvision Technology Co., Ltd.

9.21 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd.

10 IR Cameras Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 IR Cameras Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IR Cameras

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IR Cameras

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 IR Cameras Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of IR Cameras Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global IR Cameras Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global IR Cameras Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global IR Cameras Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global IR Cameras Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global IR Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global IR Cameras Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global IR Cameras Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global IR Cameras Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global IR Cameras Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global IR Cameras Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

