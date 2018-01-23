Latest industry research report on: Global IP Telephony Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global IP Telephony market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of IP Telephony in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global IP Telephony market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ascom Holding

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems

Gigaset Communications

LG Electronics.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Polycom, Inc.

Yealink Inc.

NEC Corporation

Grandstream Networks

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hardware Based

Softphones

Service

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Organizations

Others

Table of Contents

Global IP Telephony Market Research Report 2017

1 IP Telephony Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IP Telephony

1.2 IP Telephony Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global IP Telephony Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global IP Telephony Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Hardware Based

1.2.4 Softphones

1.2.5 Service

1.3 Global IP Telephony Segment by Application

1.3.1 IP Telephony Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Government Organizations

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global IP Telephony Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global IP Telephony Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of IP Telephony (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global IP Telephony Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global IP Telephony Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global IP Telephony Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IP Telephony Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global IP Telephony Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global IP Telephony Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global IP Telephony Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global IP Telephony Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers IP Telephony Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 IP Telephony Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IP Telephony Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 IP Telephony Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

