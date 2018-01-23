Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Machine Vision System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global Industrial Machine Vision System market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Machine Vision System in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Industrial Machine Vision System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cognex (US)

Basler (Germany)

OMRON (Japan)

KEYENCE Corporation (Japan)

National Instruments (US)

Sony (Japan)

Teledyne Technologies (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

Intel (US)

Baumer Optronic (Germany)

Tordivel (Norway)

ISRA VISION (Germany)

MVTec Software (Germany)

SICK (Germany)

JAI A/S (Denmark)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PC-Based Vision System

Smart Camera-Based Vision System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Chemical

Food & Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table of Contents

Global Industrial Machine Vision System Market Research Report 2017

1 Industrial Machine Vision System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Machine Vision System

1.2 Industrial Machine Vision System Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 PC-Based Vision System

1.2.4 Smart Camera-Based Vision System

1.3 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Machine Vision System Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Food & Packaging

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Machine Vision System (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Industrial Machine Vision System Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Machine Vision System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Industrial Machine Vision System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Machine Vision System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Machine Vision System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

