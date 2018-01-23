Market Scenario:

The fiberglass flooring market is driven by the growing consumer demand for flooring and the increasing purchasing power of people. Its cost effectiveness and environmental friendliness are attracting consumers increasingly, ultimately increasing consumer attention. Fiberglass flooring, being versatile is preferred even in non-residential purposes, owing especially to its easy fixing and maintenance features. Fiberglass offers more cushioning and improves the feel of the floor. Moreover, this type of flooring is installed without glue and is impervious to upward twists. Properties such as ease of installation and excellent aesthetic values are expected to push the market towards growth.

New construction activities and economic advances such as the increasing disposable income and increased preference for fiberglass flooring are some of the factors boosting the market towards growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices acts as a major driver for the fiberglass flooring market.

Regional Analysis

Fiberglass flooring market is growing rapidly due to the factors such as increased construction and building activities. Currently, APAC is expected to dominate the market of fiberglass flooring. Strong growth of the construction industry in emerging countries such as China and India are creating further opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, population growth in this region also offers huge potential for infrastructure development and new housing, which leads to the growth of the Fiberglass flooring market.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global fiberglass flooring are Mohawk Industries (U.S.) , NOX Corporation (South Korea) , Gerflor Group (France), Armstrong Flooring, Inc.(U.S.), Mannington Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Shaw Industries Group, Inc.(U.S.), Tackett(France), TOLI Floor Corporation (Japan ), Interface (U.S.) , Milliken & Company (U.S.) and Polyflor ltd (U.K)

Target Audience

• Organizations

• Manufacturer

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Fiberglass Flooring Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advance Fiberglass flooring, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

