Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Fiber Cement Market are James Hardie Building Products, Inc. (U.S.), Etex SA (U.S.), Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark), Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA (France), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), Plycem USA, LLC (U.S.), CSR Limited (Australia), NICHIHA Co.,Ltd (Japan), Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), and Everest Industries Limited (India), among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Fiber Cement Market.

Fiber Cement Market – Overview

The Global Fiber Cement Market is growing with the impulsive pace; owing to the growing construction industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Fiber Cement is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2016 – 2027).

Globally, the market for Fiber Cement is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the population resulting in to increasing demand for housing projects. Fiber cement are extensively used in manufacturing the composite and construction building materials which are fully versatile, lightweight, and as strong as cement with less maintenance cost, used mainly in cement siding and roofing. Fiber cement enhances the brightness and improve the quality of pulp. Paramount environment concerns prompt the use of recycled paper where again Fiber cement are used in pulp processing.

The Global Construction Market is anticipated to increase at a rapid pace than world GDP over the forecast period. As Asian economies continue to industrialise and the US recovers from the sharp downturn during the global financial crisis is driving the fiber cement manufacturing industry.

On the other hand, the negative impact of asbestos cement used initially was associated with severe health hazards causing cancer to the consumers. The ban on the usage of asbestos by the government, increasing the demand for Fiber Cement products.

Fiber Cement materials are majorly used to manufacture cement siding, roofing, and molding & trim and these materials are costlier but they are capable to deliver high performance for long run purposes. These high value added products widely used in residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Fiber siding is most widely used Fiber Cement end use to cover the exterior of a building in residential and commercial applications. Fiber siding is largely encouraged in North America and Europe region owing to the stringent regulations and banning asbestos siding is favouring the fiber cement to grow over the forecast period.

Fiber Cement Market – Competitive Analysis

Fiber Cement Market appears to be less competitive with the presence of only few major global chemicals and materials manufacturers operating in the market. Presence of few key players will lead to monopoly situation and also competitive edge in innovation and technology is expected to be indelicate. As these materials are pricing at higher costs in the current markets and increasing demand for cold insulation materials in construction industry will influence the end user products from these industries. Fiber Cement Market demonstrates a high growth potential as the demand for these materials is increasing other key players are likely to invest in opening new production capacities to meet the global demand with better solutions.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 2017 – James Hardie Building Products, Inc. (U.S.), one of the key manufacturers of Fiber Cement and the leader in fiber cement siding in the world has announced that, today announced the launch of its Aspyre Collection, which brings together the beauty and modernity of its Reveal® Panel System with the distinctive, traditional profiles of its Artisan® Siding. The combination of products in the Collection helps architects and builders achieve a design vision across the spectrum of architectural styles, from traditional to contemporary and modern. The Aspyre Collection will be available beginning July 31 in select markets in California, Washington and Oregon. Additional availability will follow soon.

November 2017 – James Hardie Building Products, Inc. (U.S.), one of the key manufacturers of Fiber Cement and the leader in fiber cement siding in the world has announced that, company gives Ipswich $89m boost with fibre cement plant expansion in Australia. By this transaction, the company aims to expand the market and also the company added that, plant will take care of our Australian market expansion for about 10-15 years. Presence of abundant raw materials and fiber cement based products manufacturing units in this region is expected to lower the market prices and also encourage the construction industry to grow over the forecast period.

December 2016 – Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), is one of the major fiber Cement manufacturers in the Mexico has announced that Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. announced that its board of directors gave final approval to complete the acquisition of a 55 percent stake and full control of Giant Cement Holding Inc. from Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A. for $220 million. This is anticipated to allow the company into U.S market with increasing the range of the supplies and reachability over the forecast period.

