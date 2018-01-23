Some of the prominent names in the global fabric filters market are Parker-Hannifen, Corporation, Hamon Corporation, Cummins, Affinia group, Siemens AG, Pall Corporation, and Nederman Corpo.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global fabric filters market will likely expand at a CAGR of 6.18% during the period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this pace, the market which was worth US$9.6 bn in 2016, is expected to become US$16.34 bn by 2025.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15860

The different types of global fabric filters purveyed in the market are pulse jet, reverse jet, etc. Of them, the segment of pulse jet accounts for maximum share in the market. In 2016, the segment held a substantial 55% share in the market. This is because of its rising adoption owing to its ability to lessen in bag house size and capital cost due to less fabric usage. Pulse jet cleaning type does not require the building of an extra compartment for off-line cleaning.

Geographically, the key segments of the global filters market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. At present, Asia Pacific holds a dominant position – something it is expected to retain in the years ahead by rising at a CAGR of 6.89% from 2017 to 2025. The growth in the region is mainly brought about the rapid expansion of various end-use industries such as chemical, power generation, etc.

Strict Rules Pertaining to Indoor Air Quality Fuels Demand

Fabric filters, also known as bag filters, or bag house filters, are used as a control technology for particulate matter (PM). They remove particulate matter embedded in the flue gas stream of fuel combustion unit or industrial process ventilation units by passing the gas stream through the porous fabric. Fabric filter units are comprised of one or more isolated compartments, having rows of fabric bags in the form of flat, round, or shaped tubes, or pleated cartridges. These filters are efficient in collecting particle size ranging from submicron diameter to hundreds of microns. Their accord over 90% efficiency. Fabric filters are mainly used for effective particle collection. The ability to renew the filtering surface periodically by cleaning helps fabric filters to steal a march over other gas filters.

Regulations mandating the need for pure indoor air is majorly fuelling demand for fabric filters. Take for example the Environmental Protection Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Administration that has stressed upon the need for best quality indoor air to make work place safer and healthier. This has helped stoke demand.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fabric-filters-market.html

Focus on Product Development Benefits Market

Besides, in response to increased need for more effective fabric filters, manufacturers are focusing on the developing those with improved functionalities. This is also proving beneficial to the market. Currently, the application segment of pharmaceutical is responsible for generating maximum demand in the market. Manufacture of pharmaceuticals products, namely vitamins, drugs, minerals, and herbs involves different types of processes which often result in dust as a harmful by-product. This poses health hazards to workers and ups risk of chemical hazards in the manufacturing units. To mitigate such issues, fabric filter comes in handy.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com