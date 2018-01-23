Driver safety Market 2018

Summary:

Global Driver safety Market Information by Type (Driver Alertness Detection System, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Eye-Tracking/Blink-Monitoring, Pressure/Angle Steering Sensor, Lane Departure Warning, and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger, and Commercial), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Stringent regulations from government regarding driver’s safety and growing concerns regarding road accidents have surge the demand for the driver safety technologies. Increasing road accident have made the manufacturer to work on the automotive safety & technologies to prevent the accidents. With the introduction of new technologies such as driver alertness detection system, electronic stability control (ESC), and others has contributed in the growth of the driver safety market. These technologies tackles the safety issues and various causes such as driver’s distraction caused by tiredness and drowsiness and have helped to lower down the road accidents in the recent times.

Moreover, Truck drivers who are only permitted to drive in the dark night and involves dangerous route. These factors significantly contributes to driver fatigue and distraction which can result in accidents hence in turn is expected to increase the demand for driver fatigue and distraction monitoring systems amongst the commercial vehicles.

Key Players

The key players of Global Driver safety Market report include- Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Valeo S.A., Tobii AB, Seeing Machines, Infineon Technologies AG, Optalert PTY Ltd, and Smart Eye AB.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2007

Study Objectives of Global Driver Safety Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Driver safety market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Driver safety market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, vehicle type, and region

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Driver safety market

The report for Global Driver safety Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/driver-safety-market-2007

Table of Contents

REPORT PROLOGUE

INTRODUCTION

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

MARKET DYNAMICS

DRIVER SAFETY MARKET, BY TYPE

DRIVER SAFETY MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

DRIVER SAFETY MARKET, BY REGION

COMPANY LANDSCAPE

COMPANY PROFILE

MRFR CONCLUSION

APPENDIX

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Driver Safety Market: By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 2 Driver Alertness Detection System: Driver Safety Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 3 Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication: Driver Safety Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Electronic Stability Control: Driver Safety Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Driver Safety Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Driver Safety Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Driver Safety Market

FIGURE 5 Global Driver Safety Market: By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com