Market Scenario:
Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions, increasing R&D happening in this region and increasing usage of virtual machines in the retail and healthcare sector. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of manufacturers and the increasing growth of automotive industries.
The global Desktop Hypervisor Market can be bifurcated as technology, organization size, end-users and region. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented as hosted virtual desktop, hosted shared desktop, virtual desktop infrastructure and hosted virtual desktop among others. Out of these, virtual desktop infrastructure segment is expected to grow at a steady rate majorly due to new software licenses, decreasing cost of ownership and growing popularity of the support-service-based business models. However, hosted virtual desktop segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.
A desktop hypervisor is a type of virtual machine, which can support the necessities of embedded systems. Desktop hypervisor for type 2 hypervisor which is also known as hosted hypervisor runs which runs inside an operating system and also in turn runs on a physical hardware.
Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4246
The factors contributing to the growth of the desktop hypervisor market are increased digitization of processes, growing need for data security, various applications availability, increasing competition in the IT space which in turn results in cost cuts and increasingly mobile workforce. The revolution in various desktop hypervisor technologies with the introduction of various virtual machines is helping the market to grow. However, factors such as computational cost, infrastructure constraints and various growth prospects are hindering the growth of the desktop hypervisor market. Furthermore, increasing investments in the desktop hypervisor market and increasing opportunities for the penetration in the healthcare industry is expected to boost the growth of the desktop hypervisor market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.
The global desktop hypervisor market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The desktop hypervisor market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.
The global Desktop Hypervisor Market is expected to reach approximately USD 32.9 billion by the end of 2023 with 22% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.
Intended Audience
- Device manufacturers
- Network Operators
- Distributors
- Suppliers
- Research firms
- Software Developers
- Commercial Banks
- Vendors
- Government Agencies
- Vendors
- End-user sectors
- Technology Investors
Key Players
The key players in the global desktop hypervisor market include- Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), NComputing Co. LTD (U.S.), Moka5 (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), Sierraware LLC (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.) and Red Hat, Inc (U.S.) among others.
Segments
For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of desktop hypervisor into type, technology, organization size, end-users and region.
Type-
- Type 1
- Type 2
Technology-
- Hosted Virtual Desktop
- Desktop Virtualization Servers
- Hosted Shared Desktop
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
Organization size-
- SMEs
- Large
End-users-
- Healthcare
- Automobile
- Government
- BFSI
- Education
- Retail
- Others
Region
- North-America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/desktop-hypervisor-market-4246
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 2 DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 3 DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 4 DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 8 U.S DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 9 U.S. DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 10 U.S. DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 11 CANADA DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 12 CANADA DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 13 CANADA DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 14 EUROPE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 15 EUROPE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 16 EUROPE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 17 GERMANY DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 18 GERMANY DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 19 GERMANY DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 20 FRANCE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 21 FRANCE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 2 2 FRANCE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 23 U.K. DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 24 U.K. DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 2 5 U.K DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 26 REST OF EUROPE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 27 REST OF EUROPE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 2 8 REST OF EUROPE DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 29 ASIA-PACIFIC DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 30 ASIA-PACIFIC DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 31 ASIA-PACIFIC DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
TABLE 32 REST OF THE WORLD DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 33 REST OF THE WORLD DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 34 REST OF THE WORLD DESKTOP HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY END-USERS
About Us:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Media Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Recent Comments