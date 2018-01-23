The report on Veterinary Drugs Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Veterinary Drugs Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Veterinary Drugs Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Veterinary Drugs Market.

The report on global veterinary drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global veterinary drugs market value is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.0 % to 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. The global veterinary drugs market size was totalled 18.07 Billion in 2016.

North America region dominated the global veterinary drugs market followed by Europe veterinary drugs market, Whereas, Asia Pacific projected growing at higher CAGR. Rising initiatives towards animal healthcare and increasing adoption of medicated feed additives for livestock companion have surged demand for veterinary drugs in Asia Pacific region. Based on countries India, China, U.S., Germany, and UK are the important contributors.

Moreover, Introduction and development of new drug that capable of combat fighting against virus growing in the animal has played vital role in driving the Veterinary Drugs market across the globe.Similarly factors such as increase in ownership of companion animal, rising clinical animal researches in order to treat disease and related disorder as well as increased safety and effectiveness of veterinary drugs have equally contributed in the overall market growth. Furthermore, increasing research and development investment in animal health coupled with rising expenditure on animal health expected to drive global market.

Based on type of drugAnti-Infective drug segment held the maximum market shares, and expected to retain its dominance in the years to come. Among the geographies North America dominated the global market and it is anticipated to retain its dominance by accounting largest market shares during forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Veterinary Drugs market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

