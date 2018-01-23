CORTECH CO., LTD, specialized in manufacturing automatic door operator and semi-automatic door since 2003. We will make great efforts to grow with you continuously by realizing customer satisfaction with perfect quality control and best price, executing sustainable technical development for users’ convenient, safe, and cool living culture.

Automatic sliding door operator

CT-803E S/D

Features

• Enclosed type (invaded in door frame)

• Self-diagnosis function at initial setting

• Automatically adjust width of opening/closing (75%, 100%)

• Motor is High efficient and low noisy DC 24V including reducer (worm gear type) and encoder, and electric locking system is built in

• Self-circuit protected controller

• Keep steady voltage by SMPS (Switched-Mode Power Supply)

• Easy installation without welding or machining

• Direct attachment type

CT-803 S/D

Features

Controller

• Micro-processing type

• SMPS

• Obstacle detection

• Self-circuit protection

Motor

• DC Motor with worm gear (60W/90W)

• Electric locking system built in

CT-803B

Features

• Rail is ball sliding type like accu-rail

• Smooth and safe operation as low friction by precise machining like roll formed rail, precise steel ball, etc.

• More stable by Reinforcement

• Enclosed type (invaded in door frame)

• Features are the same as CT-803E S/D’s

