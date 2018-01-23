Blitzz Mobile Platform For Video Provider Partners With Leading Smart Glass and AR Product Supplier Vuzix

Tie Up Seeks To Synergize Core Strengths For Exceptional Customer Support

San Jose, January 23rd, 2018- In an exciting tie-up Blitzz and smart glass and augmented reality gadget (AR) supplier Vuzix have come together to synergize and leverage their technology platforms.

“Vuzix are well known for their smart glasses and augmented reality products. Blitzz augments support workflows by enabling Augmented Reality & Video based collaboration for remote support on mobile devices and more recently on smart glasses. Technicians can now seamlessly switch between their mobile devices to their Vuzix M300 smart glasses to be hands free as they get help from experts at HQ. Vuzix compliments Blitzz perfectly”, said Rama Sreenivasa, CEO of Blitzz.

Blitzz is focused on the following high level use cases:

1. Helping technicians get help or on the job training as they install, diagnose, troubleshoot equipment. This help can be provided by live experts at HQ or other technicians or by bots through our machine learning algorithms.

2. Provide exceptional support through video calls + machine learning to customers as they reach out for support for a malfunctioning device or equipment.

This partnership greatly facilitates use case 1 above. Technicians perched precariously on towers, underneath equipment and situations where they need that step by step instruction as they hold tools and are working on the equipment will find it challenging to use a phone/tablet to collaborate. Smart glasses on the other hard make this task extremely easy. Having a robust, industrial grade smart glasses is key to a hassle free experience and that is where the Vuzix M300s come in.

“The SDK and the online documentation that Vuzix provides makes it rather straightforward for our development team to run Blitzz on Vuzix glasses and keep adding more glasses specific features on Blitzz as we encounter more uses from our customers”, said Keyur Patel, CTO of Blitzz.