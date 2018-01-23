Fossil, a well-known watch manufacturer, has recently launched a collection of watches for women. These watches have been designed according to the evolving trends in women’s fashion. This exclusive collection of Fossil watches for women includes Fossil Jesse, Fossil Neely, Fossil Georgia, Fossil Jacqueline and Fossil Virginia. The Fossil Jesse timepieces have been made from scratch resistant mineral crystal and function through quartz movement which ensures accurate timing. They are equipped with a stainless-steel material and therefore can bear wear and tear over a long period of time.

Fossil Virginia

Fossil Virginia watches are suitable for ladies who have sophisticated fashion tastes. Some models of these watch models have a sparkling band and matching crown which makes them a great option for wearing on social occasions. They are equipped with a quartz crystal which oscillates when current is applied to it. Fossil Virginia watches are water resistant and therefore can be worn while washing utensils or swimming in shallow waters.

Fossil Georgia

Fossil Georgia watches are for women are equipped with a stainless-steel case which protects the dial from breakage. They have a glass top and are equipped with an original crown. They have a quartz battery, and are equipped with an original crown. The watches are equipped with hour, minute and seconds hand and are equipped with mineral crystal.

Accurate time keeping because of their Japanese quartz movement which has a higher level of accuracy in comparison to mechanical movement. Crafted while precision to suit the preferences of women who prefer elegant watches. Made from high quality leather, they are highly durable and can withstand wear and tear for years together. The numbers on the watch are easy to read and will help women to plan their daily routine in a perfect manner. The case of these watches has a polished finish.

Fossil Jacqueline

Fossil Jacqueline watches have a superior water resistance capacity, which makes them suitable for wearing while swimming or bathing. They have an electronic watch movement which have a quartz movement which oscillates when current is applies to it. They are highly durable and can last for a long period of time. They are however not suitable for scuba diving, bath or snorkeling.

The timepieces have an electronic movement and is equipped with a feature crystal which oscillates when current is applied to it. The watches have a classic design and have been designed according to modern proportions. They add a touch of sophisticationto the wearer’s personality.Thoughtfully crafted to meet up with the expectations of buyers, they are equipped with a fluted crown, tan dial, luminous hands, placed hour markers.

Some models of Jacqueline watches have a scalloped pattern on the dial border and crystal accents on bezel and bracelet. Jacqueline watches are equipped with a mineral dial window and a stainless-steel band with a deployment clasp.

Fossil Neely

Fossil Neely watches have a stainless-steel case and come with luminous hands which are visible even in the dark. They have a quartz movement along with analog display.

