Global Automotive HVAC Market, By Material (PET, PP, HDPE, PVC, LDPE, and others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Consumer goods, and others) – Forecast 2016-2022

Market Highlights

Automotive HVAC is a system combining three major functions such as heating, ventilation and air- conditioning. Factors such as increasing demand for thermal insulations for energy efficient applications, and growth in the automotive sector are driving the market of Automotive HVAC. Recent trend shows that Companies, such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, focus on customized and consumer-friendly HVAC systems and supports automatic air conditioning, fogging sensor, and automatic climate control system. Moreover, Due to least level of human intervention, the automatic HVAC system are being installed in large extent, especially in premium and luxury segment passenger vehicles. Additionally, R&D focuses on automotive HVAC market for improving fuel efficiency, reducing environmental effect and lowering the weight of HVAC system. Government initiatives acts as a driving factor for the growth of Automotive HVAC market. Awareness about the environment in countries such as China and India lead to the growth of Automotive HVAC market.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive HVAC Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominating the market of Automotive HVAC. Presence of automobile manufacturers and growing demand for automobiles in developing countries such as China and India. Increasing adoption of premium automobile brands in developing nation such as India and Brazil provides growth opportunities for industry players. Whereas, Japan referred as one of the largest automobile manufacturing companies in the world such as Toyota and Honda. Increasing production capacities, investment in R&D and requirement for hybrid technology drive the HVAC automotive market. Moreover, favorable government policies pushing the market towards growth. Moreover, demand for effective thermal systems in electric and hybrid powertrains. Vehicles require low-temperature cooling equipment along with normal equipment for regulated battery cooling. Whereas, increasing vehicle production and stringent government regulations to encourage the energy efficiency are driving the market in North America.

Key Players

The key players of global Automotive HVAC market report include- Denso Corp, Valeo SA, Behr GmbH, Halla Climate Control Corp., Delphi Automotive, Visteon Corp., Sanden Corp., Air International Thermal Systems, Calsonic Kansei, and DelStar Technologies.

