Pune, January 23, 2018 — Skillsoft, the global leader in corporate learning, today announced that it will release over 500 new audiobooks, bringing the total to more than 1,300 by the end of January. Recognizing the powerful learner engagement and depth of study that audiobooks offer, Skillsoft has invested in its multi-modal content strategy of Watch / Read / Listen on its intelligent learning platform, Percipio. Skillsoft partners with the world’s leading publishers to provide the industry’s most comprehensive library of business and leadership audiobooks. The audiobooks are curated across hundreds of learning paths, alongside digital books, micro-learning videos and courses. The Percipio audiobook user experience is unparalleled for ease of use, unlimited access, continuity across devices and offline consumption.

According to the Audio Publishers Association (APA), audiobook sales increased for the third consecutive year, totaling an estimated $2.1 billion in 2016. APA research also shows that audiobooks usage is consistent across six generations of the U.S. population. The steady revenue increase and usage undeniably illustrate the overwhelming popularity of the media among consumer and underscores its relevance to all learners.

In recent research by Skillsoft, learners ranked digital books as an essential part of their learning experience. The study also found that for soft skills and leadership subjects, learners and buyers identified both book summaries and audiobooks as highly desirable learning resources.

Over the past year, Skillsoft partnered with Recorded Books, Penguin Random House Audio, Brilliance Audio, Berrett-Koehler, McGraw-Hill and several other leading audiobook publishers to increase its collection of audiobooks by more than 60 percent. The company’s audiobook library features many of the most highly regarded thought leaders as well as trending topics and emerging disciplines. Skillsoft carefully selects each title to provide a deep and meaningful learning experience with unmatched portability and accessibility.

“Modern learners want the flexibility to access different types of learning content, whenever and wherever they are. While micro-learning is a key element of our content library, there is an overwhelming appetite for authoritative referencing alongside modern learning modalities. We know learners crave relevance and substance, which is exactly what books provide,” said Mark Onisk, Chief Content Officer, Skillsoft. “By providing the best-in-class audiobook experience and content from renowned business authors and thought leaders, we continue to address the changing needs of our customers’ learners proactively.”

Examples of perennial bestseller audiobooks in Skillsoft’s collection include:

• Emotional Intelligence 2.0 by Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves

• Just Listen: Discover the Secret to Getting Through to Absolutely Anyone by Mark Goulston M.D.

• The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey

“Skillsoft’s multi-modal content strategy provides critical flexibility for learners with a range of different learning needs, aptitudes and preferences. Audiobooks make up an important element of that strategy, given their usage by learners during downtime moments such as while commuting,” said Kate Worlock, vice president and lead analyst, Outsell, Inc. “The increase in the number of audiobook titles available from Skillsoft, in combination with the new book club offering, is likely to make audiobooks a more effectively used learning resource than ever before.”

