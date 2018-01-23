Advocacy software gives the tools that you need to connect people to elect officials and enable to create a powerful advocacy strategy. Also it mobilizes customers to support B2B marketing objectives: more recommendations, referrals and references, more authentic customer content, extended social reach, customer-driven innovation and more.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Advocacy Software in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

One Click Politics

The Soft Edge

CQ-Roll Call

Capitol Impact

Blackbaud

Phone2Action

RAP Index

…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Advocacy Software market.

Chapter 1, to describe Advocacy Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Advocacy Software, with sales, revenue, and price of Advocacy Software, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Advocacy Software, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

…

