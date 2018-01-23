Bengaluru, 23rd January 2018: Academy of Pastry Arts – India’s trusted name in the field of world cuisines and pastry with centres in Bengaluru and Delhi, NCR, announced the commencement of its culinary courses at the Bangalore centre. Inspired by the “Make in India” campaign conceptualized by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, the Academy is focused on providing remarkably hands-on and well designed culinary & pastry program of International standards, to churn out budding chefs and entrepreneurs from the field of the hospitality industry.

The Chefs from the academy have been recognized and applauded in the World Pastry Cup completion in France. These Chefs are reputed with hands-on experience on training and grooming individuals to perform their potential.

The Courses offered in the current batch include Part Time and Full Time Certificate Programme in Culinary Arts:

Full time Programme in Culinary:

Diploma & Advanced Diploma Program (6 Month & 9 Month Courses respectively). The curriculum starts with honing the basic of cooking like cutting, identification of ingredients, soups and goes on to teach various international cuisines like Continental, Japanese, Italian, Thai and of course Indian.

The course commences from 30th April 2018

For Further Information:

Website: http://academyofpastryartsindia.com/

Phone Number: +91-8095442277 / +91-8095719222

About Academy of Pastry Arts:

Academy of Pastry Arts India is an International Pastry & Culinary school where professional chefs offers a world class Instructions to the aspirations of young pastry & culinary chef. Inspired by “Make in India “campaign conceptualized by the Prime Minister of India, Academy look forward to provide an exceptionally hands on program. Students don’t have to go out of India for Pastry & Culinary training as Academy has a clear vision on grooming students for Hospitality Industry as well as a nurturing them to be future young Entrepreneurs as Chocolatiers , Artisan Bakers, Cake designers and Pastry shop owners.

Academy’s unique commitment is continuous attention to the development of student’s career, from the beginning until long after they leave. Academy offers a rare opportunity to learn the art of Pastry & Culinary in an intimate setting, being personally mentored by masters in their field. Your skills will be finely honed through hands-on practice and repeated exposure to the best techniques, tools, and ingredients.