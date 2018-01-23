Sepsis is a severe illness triggered by body’s response to an infection. Factors that are resulting in the growth of sepsis diagnostics market are the rise in aging population, increasing incidences of hospital acquired infections and the growth in the development of innovative products and approvals of those products. Major market players are also increasingly investing in the research and development of new treatments, tests and interventions in order to detect, treat and prevent diseases. Depending on the symptoms, various tests are being performed including blood tests, laboratory tests, and imaging scans. Also, a lot of diagnostic tools are under the approval process and clearance by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=391

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to witness strong growth, registering 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The global sepsis diagnostics market is also projected to generate US$ 707.3 million revenue by the end of 2026. Owing to the increase in scope and applications, significant growth is expected in the market. Moreover, early detection has been shown to be crucial for the better outcome of patients suffering from sepsis. Following are the insights on how the global sepsis diagnostics market will perform in the coming years.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

1- North America expected to emerge as the largest region in the global sepsis diagnostics market throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, North America is projected to exceed US$ 200 million revenue. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, the rise in adoption of advanced products is driving the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, septic poisoning is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

2- Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Increasing mortality rate due to septic in APEJ is resulting in the immense opportunity for companies to introduce diagnostic tools and tests.

3- Assays & reagents are expected to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, assays & reagents are estimated to bring in more than US$ 300 million revenue.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/391/sepsis-diagnostics-market

4- Conventional diagnostics is expected to be the highly preferred method in sepsis diagnostics. Conventional diagnostics method is estimated to exceed US$ 400 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

5- Gram-positive bacterial sepsis is projected to witness the highest growth in the global sepsis diagnostics market. Gram-positive bacterial sepsis is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 100 million during 2017-2026.

6- Microbiology technology is expected to gain momentum in the global sepsis diagnostics market. By 2026 end, microbiology is estimated to bring in more than US$ 200 million revenue.

The report has also profiled leading companies in the global market for sepsis diagnostics, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Biomérieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Luminex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc., Roche Holdings AG (Roche Diagnostics Limited), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthineers, and Abionic SA.

Request Discount on Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=391

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized Healthcare market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/