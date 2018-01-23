Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “2017-2022 Global and Japan Smart Factory Market Analysis Report”

Introduction

The global Smart Factory market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Smart Factory market’s development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Smart Factory market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.

Get the sample report @ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/2017-2022-global-and-japan-smart-factory-market-analysis-report/

The major players include

ABB Ltd.(Switzerland)

Atos SE (France)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

General Electric Co. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

PCITC (China)

Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:

Asia Pacific

Japan

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

China

Korea

India

Others

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Myanmar

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Turkey

Israel

Egypt

South Africa

Others

On the basis of product, the Smart Factory market is primarily split into

by Technology

Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Others

by Component

Sensors

Industrial robots

Machine vision systems

Industrial 3D printing

Key Applications

Food and beverages

Energy and power

Mining and metals

Chemical

Automotive

Semiconductor and electronics

Medical devices

Others

Table of Contents

1 Smart Factory Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Factory

1.2 Global and Japan Smart Factory Market by Applications/End Users

1.2.1 Japan Smart Factory Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.1.1 Japan Smart Factory Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.1.2 Japan Smart Factory Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

.

.

.

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Disclaimer

11.4 Author List

