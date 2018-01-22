Global Thermoforming Packaging Market Information by Type (Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care and others), by Material (Plastic, Paper Aluminum and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

The increasing demand from food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industries globally drives the market. The large consumer base, increasing manufacturing activities, cost-effective, environment friendly and increase in spending by consumers for packaged food. PET leads the market, majorly due to replacing polystyrene resin. Europe is the largest market. The global thermoform packaging market size was valued at around USD 32 Billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7% by 2022.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the global thermoform packaging market is the increasing demand for convenient packaging, growth in food & beverage industry and cost-effective. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. Europe is the largest region for the thermoform packaging market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North-America. The main reason for the growth in the region includes the rapid growth of industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals in Germany.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global thermoform packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global thermoform packaging market as material, type and application.

By Material

Plastic

PET

PP

PVC

Others

Paper

Aluminum

Others

By Type

Blister Packaging

Skin Packaging

Clamshell Packaging

Others

By Application

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

ElectronicsPersonal care

Others

Key Players

The key players of global thermoform packaging market report include Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc., WestRock Company, Display Pack Inc, Tray Pack Corporation, Lacerta Group Inc and Sealed Air

Study Objectives of Thermoform Packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Thermoform Packaging Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Thermoform Packaging market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by types and materials.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Thermoform Packaging Market

The report for Global Thermoform Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

