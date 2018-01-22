Being a child no one wants is a horrible position for any youngest, especially the young boy in first time author, Michael Joffoy’s book “The Boy Who Couldn’t Be Seen.”

Denver, CO (USA), January 20, 2018 — Being a child no one wants is a horrible position for any youngest, especially the young boy in first time author, Michael Joffoy’s book “The Boy Who Couldn’t Be Seen.” Abandoned by his parents and mistreated by his relatives, the young boy of Joffoy’s book is lonely, angry and desperate for the family life he sees his friends living. As a result of his upbringing, he makes questionable life choices, suffering the consequences until, through the help of a church recovery program, God enters his life and brings him hope for a new tomorrow.

“This story is one that I lived,” admits author Michael Joffoy. “I wish I had spoken up and asked for help but I didn’t understand that there were people willing to offer hope to me and so I suffered alone, my only companion my cat Pepper who followed me everywhere.”

The story and illustrations depict a harsh reality for young Michael until he encounters members of a local church through a recovery program. Through their kindness and generosity, he learns about the value in serving others and created this book as a way of reaching other marginalized children who can so easily be lost in the fray.

“My hope is that children who are experiencing similar situations will read my book and find hope,” said Joffoy. “And hopefully teachers, parents and caregivers who read this story will understand the important role they play in the nurturing of young children.”

“The Boy Who Couldn’t Be Seen” is written and illustrated by Joffoy and is a testimony to his faith in God and in the ability for those who struggle to have second chances at a loving and fulfilled life. Joffoy’s book Is already making a difference in reader’s lives.

Lee D Preston, an Amazon reader and reviewer has this to say:

“This book is an excellent book for those working through emotional abuse and history of neglect. Although it is written through the eyes of a child, it is intuitively helpful for adults as they get in touch with their own wounding and hurt. I recommend this book as a healing source for anyone who’s going through the trauma of childhood abuse and neglect and wants healing.”

“I admire Michael for his willingness to share his past and to offer hope and healing to readers, young and old,” said Lisa Umina, founder and president of Halo Publishing International. “I believe this is an important book for children who are suffering but also for all children so that parents can begin the discussions of speaking up and asking for help when necessary.”

“The Boy Who Couldn’t Be Seen”is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, inhard cover for $21.95, in paperback for $11.95 and as an e-book for $9.99.

About Michael Joffoy:

Michael Allen Joffroy is an Aircraft Mechanic who lives in Denver, Colorado, and holds an Airframe and Powerplant Certificate. He’s devoted to his two daughters and is actively in recovery to make a difference in his life and gain a better relationship with God. In his free time he enjoys time with his daughters, music, and art.

