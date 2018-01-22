The Kolkata office market witnessed a 7% decline in total leasing volume in 2017 with 0.8 million sq ft (0.08 million sq m) gross absorption. Micromarkets such as Sector V and PBD were dominated in terms of occupier interests. Due to limited availability of Grade A office space, Central Business District (CBD) remained less preferable for large occupiers and mostly small transactions (2,000- 5,000 sq ft) were recorded in this area. The city also witnessed traction in coworking segment as the coworking operator, Awfis, made an entry into the Kolkata market in 2017 and expanded the facility up to 50,000 sq ft (4,600 sq m).

As per Colliers Research, the peripheral locations, such as Salt Lake and Rajarhat should remain a preference for occupiers over next three years, due to availability of quality Grade A office spaces at affordable rents along with scalability options and proximity to the airport.

“2017 witnessed few large transactions among various industries, primarily driven by the need for expansion, relocation and consolidation. Additionally, steady absorption in the small office spaces saw a decline in vacancy rates among ready-to-move-in properties in the Sector V and Rajarhat micro markets. This trend is expected to continue in 2018 owing to positive market sentiments”, says Shubho Routh, Associate Director, Office Services (Kolkata), Colliers International India.

While the Sector V micromarket is already witnessing increased demand, the planned operation of phase 1 of East-West metro line connecting Salt Lake to Sealdah by end of 2018 is likely to boost the market demand further. With new Grade A supply and competitive rents in PBD, more occupiers from CBD are likely to relocate to the peripheral locations. Thus, we expect an increase of about 2-3% in vacancy levels at CBD locations.