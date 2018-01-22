The report titled “Spain Seed Market by Technology Type (Open Pollinated, Hybrid and Genetically Modified Seeds) by Crop Type (Wheat, Barley, Maize, Rye, Sugar beet, Vegetables, Olives, Grapes and Other Fruit Seeds) – Outlook to 2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of seed market in Spain. The report covers Spain Seed market size, market segmentations by open pollinated, hybrid and genetically modified seeds, by crop type (wheat, barley, maize, rye, rice, sugar beet, vegetables, olives, grapes and other fruit seeds), by market source (domestic production and imports) and by market structure (organized and unorganized market). The report also covers market in different aspects such as trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, trade scenario, regulatory scenario, market share of major seed producers, company profiles of major seed producers (DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta, Bayer & Monsanto, Rijk Zwaan, Semillas Fito, Semillas Battle, Intersemillas and Ramori Arnedo) in seed market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Spain is one of the largest producers of GM corn in Europe. The country also majorly produces rice and barley. The country also has the second largest arable land in Europe. However, the overall agricultural land in the country has been decreasing in the past few years. The country is largely an importer of crops and food products. Owing to the increase in demand for food the overall production of crops is increasing in the country. The demand for seeds has also increased in the country with a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017 and the market has registered revenue of USD ~ million in 2017 in comparison to USD ~ million in 2012. The overall yield per hectare of crops has increased in the country. A high demand of vegetable, sugar beet, olives, grapes & other fruits seeds is also observed in the Spanish market. The increase in export of food products has also supported the growth of the seed industry in the country. The aid provided to farmers under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) of the European Union has further strengthened the agricultural sector in the country and augmented growth of the seed industry. Almost all the major global players of the seed industry are present in the Spanish market. However the rise in number of local players has introduced healthy competition in the market.

Market Segmentation of Spain Seed Market Type of Seed: The seed market in Spain can be segmented into hybrid seeds, open pollinated seeds and genetically modified seeds. Spain is one of the largest producers of GM maize in Europe. In terms of revenue, the open pollinated seeds accounted for ~ %, the hybrid seeds accounted for ~ % and genetically modified seeds accounted for ~ % of the total revenue of the seeds market in Spain in 2017.

Type of Crop: On the basis of crop the seed market in Spain was dominated by wheat, barley, maize, rye, rice, sugar beet, vegetables, olives, grapes and other fruit seeds. The production of maize, barley and rice is substantial in the country. Spain is also famous for the production of olives and grapes.

By Source: The seed market in Spain is majorly dependant on imports. The total imports of seeds accounted for ~% (USD ~ million) of the total seed market in Spain during 2017 and the total domestic production accounted for ~% (USD ~ million).

By Market Structure: The seed market in Spain is dominated by organized players which accounted for ~% (USD ~ million) share of the overall revenue during 2017. A number of unorganized players are also present in the market. The unorganized market accounted for ~% (USD ~ million) of the overall revenue during 2017.

Competitive Scenario in Spain Seed Market

The seed industry in the country has been dominated by organized; both global & domestic players in the market which have accounted for major market share during 2017. There exists health competition in the market due to a number of local players. The indigenous players also focus on newer breeding techniques. The market in Spain is dominated by players including DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta, Bayer & Monsanto, Rijk Zwaan, Semillas Fito, Semillas Battle, Intersemillas and Ramori Arnedo.

DuPont Pioneer is one of the largest producers of seeds in Spain. The company mainly produces a range of hybrid seeds for corn, sunflower, sorghum and canola and varieties of soybean, alfalfa, ryegrass and wheat in the country. DuPont accounted for share of ~% in the overall seed market during 2017 in Spain. Monsanto Spain is a subsidiary of a global seed company Monsanto based in St. Louis, US. The company produces seeds for corn and a variety of other cereal, forage and vegetables crops for the Spanish market. The merger of Monsanto with Bayer will further strengthen the seed industry in the country. The company has accounted for share of ~% of the overall revenue in the Spanish seed market during 2017. Syngenta Spain is a global company formed during 2000 by the merger of Novartis Agribusiness and Zeneca Agrochemicals. The company produces variety of seeds for seeds for wheat, barley, corn, sunflower, soybean, sorghum and a range of vegetables. The company has accounted for a share of ~% in revenue of the overall seed market in Spain during 2017. Rijk Zwaan is a Dutch company established in Rotterdam. The company is amongst the top 5 vegetable breeding companies in the world. The company has accounted for a share of ~% in revenue of the overall seed market in Spain during 2017. Semillas Battle is a Spanish company one of the leading indigenous seed companies in Spain. The company was founded in 1802 and produces different varieties of seeds for the Spanish market. The company produces seeds for vegetables, cereal and forage crops. Semillas Battle has accounted for a share of ~% in revenue of the overall seed market in Spain during 2017. Other major players in the Spain seed market are Semillas Fito, Intersemillas and Ramori Arnedo.

Future Potential of Spain Seed Market

The revenue from the Spain seed industry is projected to register a gradual growth over the period 2017-2022. It is projected to grow by CAGR of ~% over the period 2017-2022 and is expected to reach USD ~ million in 2022 as compared to USD ~ million in 2017. With the growing population the demand for food will increase which will further create demand for high yielding seeds. The overall yield of crops has increased over the years and is expected to further increase in the future. The country’s export of food products is also likely to increase. The demand for Spanish olives and grapes is high in the European Market. The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) of The European Union has provided financial assistance to farmers in the country through direct payments. The CAP has acted as a catalyst to instill growth the country’s agriculture sector. Parallel to the growth of the agriculture sector, the seed industry will also grow in the country. All these factors are expected to collectively propel substantial growth in the Spanish seed market in years to come.

